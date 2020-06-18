Leisure

RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Marinade

18 June 2020

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

6 Lamb Chops

1 Tablespoon of crushed garlic

Half a tablespoon of Chilli Flakes

3 Tablespoons SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning

1 Tablespoon of soya sauce

25ml of BBQ sauce (Crown's Meister Club Brand is recommended)

1 Tablespoon of Peri Peri sauce (Crown's Meister Club Brand is recommended)

Preparation

Marinate lamb chops in the SIX GUN GRILL marinate at least one hour before you would like to cook your lamb chops.

Method:

  1. Braai or fry the SIX GUN GRILL marinated lamb chops as you normally would. 
  2. Serve with sides of your choice.
  3. Enjoy.

For variation you can also try this marinade with either Chicken or Stake

