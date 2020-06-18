Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Marinade
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
6 Lamb Chops
1 Tablespoon of crushed garlic
Half a tablespoon of Chilli Flakes
3 Tablespoons SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning
1 Tablespoon of soya sauce
25ml of BBQ sauce (Crown's Meister Club Brand is recommended)
1 Tablespoon of Peri Peri sauce (Crown's Meister Club Brand is recommended)
Preparation:
Marinate lamb chops in the SIX GUN GRILL marinate at least one hour before you would like to cook your lamb chops.
Method:
- Braai or fry the SIX GUN GRILL marinated lamb chops as you normally would.
- Serve with sides of your choice.
- Enjoy.
For variation you can also try this marinade with either Chicken or Stake
