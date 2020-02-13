Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Spices
RECIPE | Nydia's Winning Recipe
Prep: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
4 potatoes
1 big onion
1 green pepper
2 garlic cloves
4 carrots
1 cup green beans
1 kg steak
Method:
- Preheat the oven 180°C.
- Peel and cut the potatoes, onion, pepper, carrots.
- Crush the garlic.
- Cut the 1kg steak into blocks.
- Place all the potatoes, onion, pepper, carrots, garlic, beans and steak into a oven proof dish.
- Spice all the ingredients with SIX GUN GRILL spice and black pepper.
- Drizzle all the ingredients with olive oil.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake until all ingredients are cooked through.
