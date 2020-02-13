Leisure

RECIPE | Nydia's Winning Recipe

13 February 2020

Prep: 30 minutes

Ingredients: 

4 potatoes

1 big onion

1 green pepper

2 garlic cloves

4 carrots

1 cup green beans

1 kg steak

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven 180°C.
  2. Peel and cut the potatoes, onion, pepper, carrots.
  3. Crush the garlic.
  4. Cut the 1kg steak into blocks.
  5. Place all the potatoes, onion, pepper, carrots, garlic, beans and steak into a oven proof dish.
  6. Spice all the ingredients with SIX GUN GRILL spice and black pepper.
  7. Drizzle all the ingredients with olive oil.  
  8. Cover the dish with foil and bake until all ingredients are cooked through.

