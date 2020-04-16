Leisure

RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Chicken

16 April 2020

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning

Mixed Chicken Pieces

1 cup of flour

2 large eggs

30ml Milk

2 cups crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs

Olive oil

Preparationin three separate bowls:

Bowl one: mix one cup of flour and two tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.

Bowl two: mix the two eggs and 30ml of milk. 

Bowl three: mix the crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs 

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 180℃.
  2. Dunk the chicken pieces into the first bowl (with flour and SIX GUN GRILL seasoning) then, 
  3. Dip the chicken pieces into the second bowl (with two eggs and 30ml of milk) then,
  4. Roll the chicken pieces in the third bowl with the crushed Corn Flakes and Bread Crumbs, 
  5. Places the prepared chicken on an oven tray, drizzle olive oil over the portions, 
  6. Cover with tin foil and bake in the oven for 40 minutes. 
  7. Remove the foil and grill until golden brown, 
  8. Serve warm or cool with sides of your choice.

