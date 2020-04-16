RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning

Mixed Chicken Pieces

1 cup of flour

2 large eggs

30ml Milk

2 cups crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs

Olive oil

Preparation: in three separate bowls:

Bowl one: mix one cup of flour and two tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.

Bowl two: mix the two eggs and 30ml of milk.

Bowl three: mix the crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs

Method: