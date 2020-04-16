Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Chicken
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning
Mixed Chicken Pieces
1 cup of flour
2 large eggs
30ml Milk
2 cups crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs
Olive oil
Preparation: in three separate bowls:
Bowl one: mix one cup of flour and two tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.
Bowl two: mix the two eggs and 30ml of milk.
Bowl three: mix the crushed Corn Flakes or Bread Crumbs
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180℃.
- Dunk the chicken pieces into the first bowl (with flour and SIX GUN GRILL seasoning) then,
- Dip the chicken pieces into the second bowl (with two eggs and 30ml of milk) then,
- Roll the chicken pieces in the third bowl with the crushed Corn Flakes and Bread Crumbs,
- Places the prepared chicken on an oven tray, drizzle olive oil over the portions,
- Cover with tin foil and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.
- Remove the foil and grill until golden brown,
- Serve warm or cool with sides of your choice.
