Leisure

Keyshia Cole's SA concert postponed again due to LA fire

17 January 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Singer Keyshia Cole lost her home in the LA fires.
Singer Keyshia Cole lost her home in the LA fires.
Image: Supplied

Keyshia Cole's concert in South Africa has been postponed again.

The concert was scheduled to take place at three venues — Sun Bet Arena, Tshwane, on January 24, Carnival City, Ekurhuleni, on January 25 and Grand Arena, Grandwest, Cape Town, on January 26.

Last year, the concert was due take place in September but was postponed.

Glen21 Entertainment said in a statement: “The LA fires have ravaged the lives of countless artists that we know and love. Unfortunately, Keyshia Cole is one of the artists that has been greatly affected, losing her home and having her world changed in the process. As a result of this, Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa will not take place as scheduled.

“The wellbeing of the artist and her family are of the utmost importance during this difficult time. We ask you keep her in your thoughts as we assess how to proceed. A way forward will be communicated by the end of next week.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
Over half a million 'TikTok refugees' flock to China's RedNote | REUTERS

Most Read