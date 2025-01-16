Keyshia Cole's concert in South Africa has been postponed again.
The concert was scheduled to take place at three venues — Sun Bet Arena, Tshwane, on January 24, Carnival City, Ekurhuleni, on January 25 and Grand Arena, Grandwest, Cape Town, on January 26.
Last year, the concert was due take place in September but was postponed.
Glen21 Entertainment said in a statement: “The LA fires have ravaged the lives of countless artists that we know and love. Unfortunately, Keyshia Cole is one of the artists that has been greatly affected, losing her home and having her world changed in the process. As a result of this, Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa will not take place as scheduled.
“The wellbeing of the artist and her family are of the utmost importance during this difficult time. We ask you keep her in your thoughts as we assess how to proceed. A way forward will be communicated by the end of next week.”
Keyshia Cole's SA concert postponed again due to LA fire
