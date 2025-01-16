Amapiano singer Njelic is ready to dazzle his fans.
Real name Tshwanelo Motlhako, Njelic is known for songs such as Isgubhu, Imali, Wamuhle and Shesha.
He recently released an album The Doctor's Laboratory and unleashed fresh new sounds his fans are enjoying. Njelic will perform at the LIV club in Sandton this weekend with other Mzansi artists.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the 35-year-old said he's excited that his album is doing well on all digital platforms.
“I always bring out all the alter egos when performing at LIV. It's because of the premium state of the art sound system and the lively vibe at the club.
“My fans need to be met across the Sadc region and international stage as well. By now, I think we know amapiano is a global phenomenon.”
Amapiano muso Njelic ready to dazzle fans with taste of his latest album
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Njelic
