#BabyOnBoard — Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby are expecting their first child

By TshisaLIVE - 15 January 2025
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow announce they are expecting.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Congratulations are in order for former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, retired NFL star Tim Tebow, who are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news on Monday in a joint Instagram post showcasing Demi's growing baby bump with a picture of their baby's sonogram. 

"Baby Tebow," they captioned the post. 

The couple, who met in 2018 and tied the knot in January 2020, exclusively told PEOPLE they are overjoyed and excited about becoming parents.

"We are so excited and over the moon to be having a baby together," said Demi-Leigh, 29.

Tim, 37, said: "I'm honoured for the privilege of getting the responsibility and  joy of being mom and dad."

