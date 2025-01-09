The news of Winnie Khumalo's passing sent shock waves through the music industry. The beloved singer and actress, who died at the age of 51 after a short illness, left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.
Among those paying tribute to Winnie is 18-year-old singer Naledi Aphiwe, who shared a heartfelt tribute song on Instagram.
The song, which speaks to the impact Winnie Khumalo had on the music industry, with lyrics expressing gratitude for her contribution and the hope she rest in peace.
“Rest in peace to our wonderful lady. Winnie Khumalo, you will always be remembered for your amazing work and voice,” she captioned the post.
Listen to the song below:
LISTEN | Naledi Aphiwe honours Winnie Khumalo with a tribute song
Image: Instagram/ Naledi Aphiwe
Listen to the song below:
DJ Zinhle also shared her tribute promise to take care of the late star's daughter, singer Rethabile.
“Though you are no longer with us, your love and presence remain in our hearts. We promise to honour the bond you shared with your precious daughter Rethabile by surrounding her with all the love, care and support she deserves,”
“Your legacy of love will live on through her, and we will do everything in our power to make sure she is safe, happy and deeply loved. Rest peacefully, knowing that she will never walk this journey alone.”
