WATCH | Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant Botlhale cuts through the noise with new barber shop

Life after Idols SA has presented its challenges, but Botlhale Phora, affectionately known as Just Botlhale, has learned to navigate the entertainment industry as an independent artist.
The singer has expanded his horizons and opened a barber shop in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria.
Without formal training, Botlhale began practising in September, offering free haircuts to hone his craft.
By December he was confident enough to open his shop, and The Untrained Barber was born.
“What inspired me to start my own barber shop was the videos I always came across on social media of barbers cutting hair. I thought I can also do it,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“I thought I could use spare time to generate some income and monetise the new skill I have acquired.”
Botlhale's vision for his barber shop extends beyond providing top-notch haircuts. He aims to empower young people in his community and hopes to create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the township economy.
“I want to grow it beyond the kasi level of barbers and impart my knowledge to other youngsters in our neighbourhood so they can be empowered and have their own barbershop and claim back the township economy.
“What sets my shop apart from others in the industry is that I teach others how to cut hair to grow the industry. I intend to create job opportunities for those taught by me at my salon and get them ready for this ever-growing industry.”
The venture does not mean he is quitting the music industry. On weekdays when he is not attending gigs, Botlhale is in his in shop, but at weekends his focus is on music.
“I have learned quite a lot and I am getting my grip on the industry. The entertainment industry as a whole is a dog-eat-dog world, so you need to know and understand what you are getting yourself into and equip yourself with all the necessary information.
“My approach to the industry is to be myself and consistency is key. Always respect people and time and live your best life while doing all that.”
In May 2024, “Bots” shot up trend lists after accusing Prince Kaybee of “stealing” his song.
While the DJ has vehemently denied the claim, the singer maintained his stance but said he took the incident as a learning curve of what the music industry is all about.
“I had to let it slide because I was working on my gospel album titled Genesis. I didn't want anything to disturb me on the project. It's not like he stole my gift but just a fruit from my tree and the tree shall forever bear fruits.”
WATCH | Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant Botlhale cuts through the noise with new barber shop
Image: SUPPLIED
