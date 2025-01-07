As the new year begins, many of us are eager to get back on track with our health and fitness goals.
Some of our celebrities are no exception and have showcased their commitment, sharing snippets of their home workouts and gym sessions.
Dineo Ranaka
Since December 2023, media personality Dineo has been generously sharing her health and fitness journey with her followers. From the comfort of her home to hitting the gym, Dineo has consistently documented her progress, offering a glimpse into her dedication to a healthier lifestyle.
WATCH | Dineo Ranaka, Celeste Ntuli and other celebs kick-start 2025 with fitness goals
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Ranaka
Celeste Ntuli
Comedian Celeste shared a glimpse into her fitness journey, posting a video of her first day back at the gym in 2025.
She was seen doing sit-ups and slam ball exercises and captioned the clip: “Health & healing. Live, love, laugh, light, land.”
Rouge
Rapper Rouge shared her fitness motivation with her followers.
She posted a video of herself on the treadmill, listening to Drake's “KMT” featuring Giggs. “My song for not quitting the last 100m,” she captioned the clip.
TT Mbha
TT Mbha has declared his determination to be a healthy 45-year-old.
He shared a picture of himself geared up and ready to train, sporting his takkies and shorts.
“I choose to remain a healthy 45-year-old.”
Millicent “Milly” Mashile
Podcaster Milly shared her fitness goals with her followers, posting a video of her first day back in action in 2025. She was seen doing various exercises at the gym.
“2025 I’m unstoppable, let’s try again,” she captioned the post.
