Musician and actress Winnie Khumalo has died.
Her sister and representative for the family Tshepi Akeepile confirmed she died on Tuesday after a short illness.
“As a family at this stage we are deeply saddened. She was sick and her daughter was out. It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her,” Akeepile told the SABC.
“She was really not well. Unfortunately on their drive to the hospital that's when she passed away. When they arrived at the hospital they pronounced her dead on arrival. It is expected that we are devastated. We are at a loss. Winnie had a son, Ntando Khumalo, and daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, and three grandchildren, three sisters and her mother.”
Fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news of passing of the Live My Life hit maker.
Singer Winnie Khumalo dies
