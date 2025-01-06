Leisure

'Shut the f*ck up' — Tyla fires back at social media troll over outfit choices

08 January 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Singer Tyla has clapped back at a social media troll.
Singer Tyla has clapped back at a social media troll.
Image: Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tyla has clapped back at a social media troll who made a disparaging comment about her recent beach photos in South Africa.

The Grammy award-winning singer recently shared images of herself enjoying downtime at the beach dressed in a bikini and a South African flag-printed shirt with the caption: “Looking like a tourist in my own country.”

However, not everyone was a fan of Tyla's look. An X user reacted to the post writing: “Why don't you just walk naked in public, seems like you hate clothes.”

Tyla was quick to respond to the troll, firing back with a witty remark.

“You want me to wear a onesie on the beach? Stfu [shut the f*ck up].” 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...

Most Read