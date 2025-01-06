Tyla has clapped back at a social media troll who made a disparaging comment about her recent beach photos in South Africa.
The Grammy award-winning singer recently shared images of herself enjoying downtime at the beach dressed in a bikini and a South African flag-printed shirt with the caption: “Looking like a tourist in my own country.”
However, not everyone was a fan of Tyla's look. An X user reacted to the post writing: “Why don't you just walk naked in public, seems like you hate clothes.”
Tyla was quick to respond to the troll, firing back with a witty remark.
“You want me to wear a onesie on the beach? Stfu [shut the f*ck up].”
'Shut the f*ck up' — Tyla fires back at social media troll over outfit choices
Image: Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
