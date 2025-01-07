Mahosanas' thanksgiving celebration a star-studded affair

Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana hosted a thanksgiving celebration in his hometown Soshanguve on Sunday.
The event drew a constellation of stars, including his wife DJ Zinhle, actor Warren Masemola, DJ Lebza The Villain, musician Mo-T and rapper Moozlie among many others, who joined Mörda in giving thanks.
The celebration took over the street with a large tent, bench chairs and tables set up to accommodate the guests. The atmosphere was electric, with the DJ and producer taking to the stage to deliver a thrilling performance that left the crowd in awe.
Mörda's decision to host this annual celebration in his hometown is a deliberate choice to share his blessings with his family and the community that nurtured him.
DJ Zinhle lauded her husband for taking the initiative.
“I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of you. Hosting a thanksgiving is such a beautiful and meaningful thing. It shows how much love and respect you have for your roots and the people who have shaped your journey,” she wrote.
“Your kindness, generosity, and leadership are truly inspiring, and I admire how you’ve created this opportunity to bring everyone together and make lasting memories. I’m so proud to call you my husband. Thank you for being such a thoughtful and amazing person. I love you more than words can express.”
Image: Instagram/ Morda via T’yahnè Photography
