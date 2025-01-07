Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, the 2025 Golden Globes saw Spanish-language musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez win four awards, including the category of Best Film, Comedy/Musical, as well as The Brutalist winning three awards including Best Drama.
Shogun had a dominant showing in the TV categories, winning four awards. Wicked won Best Box Office, Conclave won Best Screenplay.
South African viewers were deprived of the live programme, though, as M-Net (DStv 101) had not acquired the rights to the 2025 show, marking the first time that the Golden Globes would not be broadcast live or in the Monday evening repeat broadcast.
Live red carpet coverage on E! through DStv was also not available to South African viewers, but will be available for broadcast on Monday night on DStv 124 at 7pm.
‘Is Zendaya engaged?’ – Massive diamond ring spotted at 2025 Golden Globes red carpet
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: DANIEL COLE
Zendaya’s bold hairstyle and a massive diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand set the internet abuzz during Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
The Challengers star walked the red carpet in a cascading bespoke burnt-orange Louis Vuitton silk gown with a flounced back train, paired with paraiba tourmaline and 48 carat diamond jewellery from Bulgari — a dramatic look brought forth by her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Her hair was styled in short gentle waves, evoking old Hollywood glam.
But it was the large sparkly diamond ring on her left hand, and a new tiny tattoo under her arm, that sparked rumours of a potential engagement with her beau, British actor Tom Holland.
Image: DANIEL COLE
Per an unconfirmed post that was later deleted by Zendaya Style Resource on Instagram: “The ring on Zendaya’s left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery is. That is a $200k+ (R3.75m) ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweller.”
A small “t” tattoo was also spotted below Zendaya’s underarm area, which internet sleuths have claimed stands for “Tom”.
Image: DANIEL COLE
Zendaya and Holland, both 28, have been romantically linked since 2021 after working together on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two will be starring together again in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey set to release in 2026.
She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers at Sunday’s awards ceremony, which honours the biggest names in film and television. The award went to Demi Moore, for her performance in The Substance.
Zendaya has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice and earned a win in 2023 for her moving portrayal of Rue in Euphoria. In a statement after this year’s nominations, she said: “My heart is so full. I’m so deeply grateful to be nominated among such incredible talent. I admire each one of them and their absolutely brilliant work.”
Image: Mario Anzuoni
