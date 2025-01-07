Leisure

WATCH | No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo — so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?

By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs - 07 January 2025

This year, the King’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse missed its usual star-studded line-up, with no Bonang, Nomzamo or even Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos in sight.

However, the celebrities who did attend made a valiant effort to embrace the “shades of blue and white” dress code with style. Watch the video to find out who turned up and how they brought elegance to one of Cape Town’s most glamorous events.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Apple to pay $95 million to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users | REUTERS

Most Read