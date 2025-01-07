This year, the King’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse missed its usual star-studded line-up, with no Bonang, Nomzamo or even Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos in sight.
However, the celebrities who did attend made a valiant effort to embrace the “shades of blue and white” dress code with style. Watch the video to find out who turned up and how they brought elegance to one of Cape Town’s most glamorous events.
WATCH | No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo — so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
This year, the King’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse missed its usual star-studded line-up, with no Bonang, Nomzamo or even Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos in sight.
However, the celebrities who did attend made a valiant effort to embrace the “shades of blue and white” dress code with style. Watch the video to find out who turned up and how they brought elegance to one of Cape Town’s most glamorous events.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure