'I still choose you': Babes Wodumo pays tribute to late husband Mampintsha

For many, the festive season is a time of joy, relaxation and celebration with loved ones, but for Babes Wodumo this time of year is also a painful reminder of what she lost.
In December 2022, Babes' world was shattered when she lost her husband Mampintsha after he suffered a minor stroke.
The singer and dancer, who has been open about her grief, recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her husband.
“I still choose you,” she captioned a post of them sharing a special moment together.
In another post, Babes shared videos of them performing and dancing to their favourite song. The videos showed the chemistry and love between the two and fans couldn't help but feel a sense of nostalgia and sadness. The memories of their time together, the laughter and the love they shared now serve as a bittersweet reminder of what she's lost.
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
