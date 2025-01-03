BlaQ Major is beaming with pride after his hit song Sdakiwe Sbali won song of the year on Gagasi FM for 2024.
The DJ and producer joined Gagasi FM at Platinum Belt Lounge in Umhlanga on Friday to celebrate the success of his hit song.
“My mom didn't know what was happening till my neighbours told her that your son is now famous,” BlaQ Major told TshisaLIVE. “I'm really happy that people loved my song to take it this far.”
BlaQ Major, from KwaZulu-Natal, expressed his gratitude to DJ Master KG, who discovered him and played a pivotal role in launching his career.
“It's not everyone who can spot talent and want to support it, and when Master KG saw what I was capable of, he was not intimidated but saw there's also space for me in the industry, so I will forever be grateful to him.”
He takes the reins from Dlala Thukzin's who won song of the year on the station in 2023 for his song iPlan.
From neighbourhood fame to national recognition: BlaQ Major celebrates success
Image: Supplied via Sandile Makhoba
These were the songs of the year on other South African radio stations:
