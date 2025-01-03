Leisure

From neighbourhood fame to national recognition: BlaQ Major celebrates success

04 January 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ and producer BlaQ Major celebrates winning song of the year on Gagasi FM.
Image: Supplied via Sandile Makhoba

BlaQ Major is beaming with pride after his hit song Sdakiwe Sbali won song of the year on Gagasi FM for 2024.

The DJ and producer joined Gagasi FM at Platinum Belt Lounge in Umhlanga on Friday to celebrate the success of his hit song. 

“My mom didn't know what was happening till my neighbours told her that your son is now famous,” BlaQ Major told TshisaLIVE. “I'm really happy that people loved my song to take it this far.”

BlaQ Major, from KwaZulu-Natal, expressed his gratitude to DJ Master KG, who discovered him and played a pivotal role in launching his career.

“It's not everyone who can spot talent and want to support it, and when Master KG saw what I was capable of, he was not intimidated but saw there's also space for me in the industry, so I will forever be grateful to him.”

He takes the reins from Dlala Thukzin's who won song of the year on the station in 2023 for his song iPlan.

(L-R) Mkhululi Ngubane, Pinky Myeni, BlaQ Major, Minenhle Dlamini and Ntsike Mchunu.
Image: Supplied via Sandile Makhoba

These were the songs of the year on other South African radio stations: 

  • Ukhozi FM — Gucci by Mthandeni featuring MaWhoo;
  • Motsweding FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato;
  • Choice FM — Chokeslem by Kharishma;
  • Radio 2000 — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato;
  • YFM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato;
  • metro FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato;
  • Energy FM — Chokeslem by Kharishma;
  • Ligwalagwala FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato;
  • Kaya 959 — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato; and
  • Capricorn FM — Chokeslem by Kharishma.

 

Most Read