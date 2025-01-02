Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somizi revealed his festive plans for 2024 were to travel to his Zimbali home with friends.
WATCH | Somizi and Mich's cosy video sparks romance rumours
Journalist
Image: Tiktok
Somizi Mhlongo has found himself at the centre of attention again after a video of him getting cosy with Big Brother Mzansi S4 contestant Mich Mazibuko went viral on social media.
The video, which shows the media personality and the reality TV star sipping champagne together and seemingly kissing, has sparked romance rumours and left fans wondering if there's more to their relationship.
The video has also sparked controversy, with some accusing Somizi of “preying” on young men. Others have come to his defence, arguing the video is harmless and that people are reading too much into it.
The two have remained tight-lipped about the rumours.
This is not the first video that has had fans convinced Somizi and Mich are more than what meets the eye.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somizi revealed his festive plans for 2024 were to travel to his Zimbali home with friends.
“There will be four couples, so it's eight of us. Just because I want to spend Christmas alone doesn’t mean I’m single,” he said.
The media personality has been through his fair share of public relationships, with his marriage to Mohale Motaung ending in a messy split marred by abuse allegations.
It seems Somizi has emerged from the experience with a new perspective on relationships.
“I haven't found love again. I am just mingling to mingle. I'm just having fun. There's no love. I am in relationships.
“With age, you realise certain things, you discover yourself. I've realised I am possibly 80% to 90% polygamous and I am pansexual. So I'm exploring. I am just living my life. I discovered that later in my life and I am enjoying it. I am not committed to anyone, I don't want anyone to commit to me.
“I've reached a stage in my life where I believe no-one should own anyone, no-one should control anyone. People must do what they want to do, as long as it's in agreement with the partnership.”
Asked if he would get married again, Somizi responded: “Marriage is on the cards, I'll definitely get married. I love the concept of marriage. To be honest, I'm more in love with the wedding than the marriage, but I understand the marriage part.”
He described the type of relationship he wants to have in future.
“It would be an honest relationship, not an open one. Open to me means you can date whoever you want to date whenever you want. An honest relationship means we have a conversation before anything happens and we have to be in agreement.
“An honest relationship will be sometimes I wake not feeling the same way I felt yesterday about you and I must be open and honest with it.”
