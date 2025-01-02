'I'll never understand the hate': Pearl Thusi speaks out against social media backlash

Media personality Pearl Thusi has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address the constant backlash she faces on the social media platform.
Thusi expressed her confusion and frustration regarding the perceived hate and disrespect she receives from users.
“I’ll never understand the level of hate and disrespect I get here,” she said. “I just live my life, and how that upsets so many people is not my concern to understand.
“But if lying and dragging my name makes you happy, I’m glad I brought that short-lived happiness.”
Thusi is no stranger to social media criticism. She has faced scrutiny for her fashion choices, with many deeming her style too provocative for her age. Her revealing photos have sparked heated debates, with some labelling her an attention seeker.
Despite that she has been unapologetic about embracing her body, previously addressing those who were policing her twerking.
“I love my body ... I am going to enjoy it and I am going to show it off because wow, I have worked so hard. God did the damn things. I am gorgeous, I really am and I know it. I want to turn 50 and look back at these videos and say [I was hot]. Until then, I hope everybody can find peace, enjoy their day, and be happy so that you can stop worrying about me and my bum.”
The actress has recently been criticised for her DJing skills, with a viral video sparking negative comments.
“I hope you guys never experience what you’ve put me through. Without God I wouldn’t have survived that and still continued rising. I’m truly living proof that only God can destroy what and who he’s built.”
Despite the backlash, Thusi expressed gratitude to those who have supported her during difficult times.
“I’d like to thank and focus on the people who’ve prayed, loved and supported me through my success, silence and setbacks. May God continue blessing all of you abundantly and thank you for the love and strength that’s been channelled through you to me over the years.”
TshisaLIVE
'I'll never understand the hate': Pearl Thusi speaks out against social media backlash
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TshisaLIVE
