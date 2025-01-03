Idols SA winner Noma Khumalo engaged: slams claims she 'stole' her fiancé

Social media user Luyanda Zulu claimed Noma “stole” her man Ntando Mkhulise, sparking a flurry of rumours which Noma quickly poured water on releasing a media statement to set the record straight.
Image: Noma Khumalo's Facebook
Idols South Africa season 12 winner Noma Khumalo recently shared the exciting news of her engagement on social media.
The singer shared an image of the bling on her ring finger with the caption: “I said yes”.
The joyous announcement however was quickly marred by speculation and accusations.
Image: Instagram/ Noma Khumalo
Social media user Luyanda Zulu claimed Noma “stole” her man Ntando Mkhulise, sparking a flurry of rumours which Noma quickly poured water on releasing a media statement to set the record straight.
“Her claim that I 'stole' her partner is not true. Our relationship began three years after her fling relationship with my partner had ended,” read the statement.
“We will not tolerate this malicious behaviour. We are exploring legal options, including seeking a restraining order to protect ourselves from further harassment and to prevent contact and protect our saftey and wellbeing both social and physical. We will not further be responding to these baseless accusations and will focus on protecting our relationship and moving forward with our lives.”
