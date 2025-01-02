During an era when social media reigns supreme, Titus Mokou has risen to fame, leveraging platforms including Facebook and TikTok to build a lucrative career.
With a journey spanning nearly six years, the social media sensation has proved success in the digital space requires dedication, perseverance and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving online landscape.
His path to stardom began after completing matric, when he took a gap year to explore his options. A brief stint in the military was followed by a decision to pursue higher education. It was during this time he discovered his passion for content creation.
Using Facebook as his initial platform, Titus began captivating his audience with skits under the moniker Mologadi. It wasn't until two years ago, however, that he started monetising his online presence.
The turning point came in 2021, when he received his first paid promotion, earning a modest R500.
“When I had my first video promotion and they paid me R500, I realised there's money here. Content creation has money bigger than that. You can make a proper living from it,” he told TshisaLIVE.
From R500 to R50,000: Titus Mokou’s journey to becoming a top content creator
‘The future is content creation’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Titus Mokou via Lwazi Mjuba
During an era when social media reigns supreme, Titus Mokou has risen to fame, leveraging platforms including Facebook and TikTok to build a lucrative career.
With a journey spanning nearly six years, the social media sensation has proved success in the digital space requires dedication, perseverance and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving online landscape.
His path to stardom began after completing matric, when he took a gap year to explore his options. A brief stint in the military was followed by a decision to pursue higher education. It was during this time he discovered his passion for content creation.
Using Facebook as his initial platform, Titus began captivating his audience with skits under the moniker Mologadi. It wasn't until two years ago, however, that he started monetising his online presence.
The turning point came in 2021, when he received his first paid promotion, earning a modest R500.
“When I had my first video promotion and they paid me R500, I realised there's money here. Content creation has money bigger than that. You can make a proper living from it,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The milestone marked the beginning of a fruitful journey, with the creator's popularity soaring to new heights. Today he boasts an impressive track record, collaborating with renowned brands and commanding fees of up to R50,000 per video.
“I ticked all my boxes in 2024, some of which I thought I would only reach in three years. I moved into a new space because of content creation. I am the biggest deal in my family because of it. I take care of my mom and my siblings”
Titus said he loves how brands take social media platforms seriously when it comes to marketing themselves and hopes others can take advantage of the opportunities that come with it.
“The future is content creation whereas growing up advertising was done through traditional media. Now if you want to search for anything, you go to social media. It's so powerful and I like how people are taking it seriously.”
Speaking of his plans for 2025, Titus said he will soon venture into YouTube, with a Mologadi series in production while he waits for his big break on radio.
“I am shooting a Mologadi series. I have a cast of all races. Working with Netflix helped me with the Out of the Office advert. The dream was always to be a radio presenter. Though I might be doing content creation, my destination is radio.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring