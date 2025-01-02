The latest social media war between popular sangomas Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Mokopo and Patricia “Gogo Skhotheni” Motsoeneng has left fans reeling.
The feud, which began with a conversation on Gogo Maweni's live stream with Dominic Zaca, has escalated into heated exchanges between the two sangomas.
At the centre of the feud is a claim made by Gogo Maweni and her friends that Gogo Skhotheni's husband Monde was asked to sleep with Dominic.
Gogo Skhotheni has vehemently denied the allegations, accusing Gogo Maweni of lying.
She claimed Maweni wears fake Gucci and does not own her cars.
“You are beautiful when you are quiet. Bring proof that Monde is gay. I'm telling you your best friend is sleeping with your man. I told you I don't have a problem with a gay man but come with facts, don't come for my man. I saw your man kissing a gay man at Constitutional Hill.
“You first said my man is gay when you were with Musa Khawula, Inno. I kept quiet and left you alone. Now you are starting again in 2025? I won't leave you this time around.
“Your husband is bisexual, I know. He can take me to court, I'll prove it. I saw them with my own eyes. Don't come for my family. Every family has its dark closet.”
The feud has also spilled over into the business world, with Gogo Maweni accusing Gogo Skhotheni of lying about owning the recently launched club Cavo.
“What do my cars have to do with this? You are lying about some club when you know they are using your name to market the place.”
Gogo Maweni warned Gogo Skhotheni not to talk about her again.
“Talk about me again, I will not respond. I will find you and tell you this to your face. You want to talk about my family. I don't need to explain myself to you.”
Fake Gucci and gay allegations: Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni’s feud grows ugly
