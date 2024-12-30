Ayanda Thabethe has revealed she is engaged to be married to the father of her two children, businessman Peter Matsimbe.
The media personality took to social media to share the exciting news, giving her fans a glimpse into the romantic proposal from Friday that left her breathless.
The proposal included an aisle lined with white flower petals, leading to LED lights that read “Will you marry me?”
The romantic set-up was accompanied by the sweet sound of a violin player, serenading her as she walked down the aisle — and the cameraman made sure to capture her emotional reaction.
“You are the perfect sunset where my quest for love has found its ending and the spectacular sunrise where my most meaningful adventure begins. Thank you for the greatest gift of all: your heart and our sons. I am deeply honoured to be your first and only wife, the one chosen to share this lifetime of love with you,” Ayanda captioned the Instagram post.
As congratulatory messages flooded her post, many of her followers gushed over how huge her engagement ring is.
WATCH | She said yes! Ayanda Thabethe shows off engagement ring
Journalist
Image: Denvor de Wee
