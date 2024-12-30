Kairo Forbes and Scandal actor's Ackermans campaign sparks controversy

A recent back-to-school campaign by Ackermans featuring award-winning child influencer Kairo Forbes has ignited a heated debate on social media.

The nine-year-old daughter of the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and DJ Zinhle starred alongside Scandal child actor Omhle Tshabalala in the retailer's advertisement, sparking criticism from some who believe the opportunity should have been given to less privileged children.

Kairo has amassed more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has won the Favourite African Kidfluencer award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She has also launched her own brand of watches, the Kairo Watch , in collaboration with her mother's brand ERA.

This is not her first major campaign, having previously appeared in a Nedbank TV commercial and an Ackermans advertisement with her mother in September.

Facebook user Gomolemo Moela argued that Kairo and Omhle were privileged and do not represent the real customers of the brand.

“These two children are not Ackermans real customers. This is not a true reflection at all. Ackermans real customers are our grandmothers from different villages who swipe their Sassa cards to buy uniforms for their grandchildren, whose parents are affected by unemployment in this country. Kairo and Omhle are well taken care of. All I'm saying is, let disadvantaged children get an opportunity to advertise, since they are real customers.”

Another user Somelezo Mfunda shared the same sentiments.

“I don't see how these rich children relate to our children. I mean, this is mockery at its best for us who buy from Ackermans. Imagine the rich children advertising clothes from a store they don't buy from or wear, for us and our children to buy. Where is the relevance in this advertisement? Because I, for one, cannot relate.”

However, popular Amapiano artist Lady Du has come out in defence of Kairo.

“This child has been through enough already! She lost her father, and she’s trying so hard to cope; you can see it. If Ackermans wants to choose Kairo, who are we to want them to choose someone else?

“How do you go to someone’s business and tell them what to do? Stop making children trend! They get bullied in schools, and they see your posts. Bully us as much as you want, just leave the children alone.”

Other social media users have also defended Kairo, arguing that her success and influence make her a suitable ambassador for the brand.

TimesLIVE reached out to the Forbes family for comment, but they declined to respond.