5 places to add to your travel bucket list in 2025
Here’s our pick of beguiling places to visit to guide your travels in the new year
Image: Unsplash
It’s a big world out there and knowing where to start your travels can be difficult. Beyond the big ticket must sees — New York, London, Hong Kong, in my book — it’s hard to pin down the next destination on my travelling hit-list. Nature or culture? Urban buzz or bush break? As a turbulent 2024 gives way to 365 new opportunities to hit the road, here’s our pick of five beguiling destinations to guide your travels in 2025.
Lithuania
Looking for a grand European experience — charming squares, centuries of history, idyllic countryside — without blowing the budget? Lithuania serves up all the grandeur of Western Europe at a fraction of the cost. Start in the cobbled capital Vilnius where baroque churches and grand palaces are interspersed with cosy cafés and a vibrant nightlife. The modernist architecture of the second city Kaunas saw it inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2023 and the city comes alive during the annual jazz festival hosted (usually) in April. But leave time to leave the city too: Lithuania is the European Green Capital of 2025 and this diminutive country is packed with charming forests and glorious lakeside scenery close to the Baltic Sea.
Image: Courtesy of Chichele
Zambia
It was a banner year for Botswana safaris in 2024 and 2025 is Zambia’s turn. Zambia has long been hailed for its wildlife experiences, attracting a hardy breed of traveller; those who love days exploring on foot and nights in a rustic canvas camp. That’s begun to change though, as the likes of Lolebezi and Zambezi Grande in the Lower Zambezi National Park imbue the Zambian safari experience with new levels of luxury. In 2025, the bar will be raised by Anantara, which opens its second property in Zambia with the opening of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in the Kafue National Park. Expect 12 spacious under-canvas riverside suites and some of the best game viewing in Africa. Over in the South Luangwa National Park, a complete rebuild of Chichele Presidential Safari Lodge is also set to impress. Set on a hilltop to offer panoramic views of the park, the new lodge — originally built for Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda — will open in March 2025.
Image: Unsplash
Tunisia
While Egypt and Morocco have long captivated South Africans looking for a taste of North Africa, make 2025 the year of Tunisia. Our advice? Leave the capital Tunis behind and head out. If it’s a beach break with a side order of culture you’re after, head straight for Hammamet; “The Baths” in Arabic. Set on the idyllic Cap Bon peninsula, this laid-back holiday town comes packed with Roman history, from the 9th-century seafront Kasbah fort to the winding alleyways of the old medina.
Or look to the waters of the Mediterranean and the island of Djerba.
Djerba is known for its sandy beaches and azure waters and if you want a fly-and-flop escape you’ll love the new all-inclusive Marriott Djerba, which will open in late 2025. Next year, Djerba will also host the inaugural World Capital of Island Cuisine festival, but year-round it’s an island that takes its cuisine seriously and the hillsides are lined with olive groves and date palms. Best of all? Tunisia is visa-free for South African travellers.
Image: Unsplash
Image: Unsplash
Greenland
First, it was Iceland. Then came the Faroe Islands. Now travellers looking for icy adventure have set their sights on Greenland as a new international airport opens in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital city, to allow direct flights on long-haul jets. From June 2025 United will fly direct from Newark, close to New York, putting Greenland just one stop away from Cape Town or Johannesburg. Once you’re there, well, the island is your proverbial (snow-covered) oyster. Spend your days dogsledding over the ice fields, cruising through iceberg-filled fjords in search of whales and seals; join a foraging hike for crowberries, bog Labrador tea and wild thyme; or tap into Inuit culture. Don’t leave without a stop at Ajagaq, where artisans craft traditional tupilak totems from wood. If you’re feeling adventurous, hop aboard the coastal passenger ferry run by Arctic Umiaq Line for a 14-day journey to coastal communities whose only link to the outside world is by sea.
