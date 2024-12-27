Melanie Bala has expressed gratitude and appreciation for her ex-husband, Zwai Bala, and their co-parenting journey.
The couple has been praised for their commitment to putting their two children first after their separation in 2017 after nearly 10 years of marriage.
After the celebration of their son Sean coming home from initiation school, Melanie revealed the secret to their successful co-parenting in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"People always ask 'what’s the secret to your co-parenting?' and I say Zwai and I always, always put our children first. For working so hard to make this happen, for explaining (as much as is allowed) around the steps involved in Sean’s initiation, for assuring me you would be there every step of the way, for being patient with my 100 questions, for being progressive and open-minded, for bringing my heart back safely to me, Enkosi kakhulu TaKaLitha."
She went on to thank Zee for his efforts in making their co-parenting journey a success, particularly during Sean's initiation.
Melanie and Zwai Bala share the secret to their successful co-parenting
Image: Instagram/ Melanie Bala
