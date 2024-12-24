Reigning Miss World SA Zoalize Janse van Rensburg recently visited the Middle East where she took in the sights and sounds of the United Arab Emirates and was astounded to see the power of innovation to transform society.
While the glitz and glam of Dubai is well chronicled, she was impressed with the bigger story of leadership.
Dubai is the most populous city in the UAE and the capital of the Emirates of Dubai. It has a population of about 4-million, 90% of whom are expatriates. This large expatriate community is not compelled to follow the official religion which is Islam and includes Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs
Janse van Rensburg immersed herself in the culture, visiting tourist spots but also learning about the history by visiting various museums, souks and temples. A particular highlight was driving across the desert to Abu Dhabi where she explored the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.
On her return to South Africa, Janse van Rensburg, together with her team, will start to prepare for Miss World, the date and venue for which will soon be announced. The last edition was held at the Ambani-owned Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India.
TimesLIVE
Miss World SA Zoalize Janse van Rensburg takes cultural journey through UAE
Image: Miss World SA
