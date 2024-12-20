SA Guild of Actors chairperson Jack Devnarain weighed in on the open letter shared by the cast and crew of BET's Queendom, who expressed outrage over alleged nonpayment since October.
This came after the cast and crew of Queendom, who claim to have not been paid, expressed outrage in the letter shared on social media.
The veteran actor, known for his role as Rajesh Kumar in Isidingo, has come out in support of the Queendom cast and crew.
In a video statement, Devnarain emphasised that the issues faced by the Queendom team are part of a broader problem plaguing the SA entertainment industry.
Devnarain highlighted that the lack of labour protection for freelance casts, crews and actors left them vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.
“You can feel the outrage and the frustration in that letter, but what they complain about specifically is not isolated to that particular production. You’re finding similar issues of nonpayment in others,” he said.
“As freelance cast, crew and actors we’re not protected under any labour laws, which means our grievances cannot be taken to the labour court or to the CCMA. And no, we can’t afford the costs of mediation or arbitration.
“So where does that leave us? Who’s listening? We have taken it to the broadcasters and our industries bodies many times, over several years.
“Have we taken it to government? The department of sport, arts & culture? Yes we have, many times. Formally and informally... and what’s happened? Nothing.
“Since 1994, we’ve been taking these issues, the lack of labour protection and the exploitation that comes as a consequence, to all these parties. And what’s happened? Nothing. So there’ll be more open letters to come, more frustration and more outrage. So I ask again, who’s listening?”
Watch the video below:
Actor Jack Devnarain speaks out against exploitation and nonpayment of actors
'There’ll be more open letters to come, more frustration and more outrage,' warns SA Guild of Actors chairperson
Image: Instagram/Jack Devnarain
Watch the video below:
