This week’s episode looks at a new Marvel villain turned hunter, a Robbie Williams documentary plus an interview with the man himself, and award-winning series and movies to stream on Showmax this festive season.
Kraven the Hunter is an action-packed stand-alone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Directed by JC Chandor, known for Margin Call and All is Lost, the film unravels the complexities between Kraven and his father. With his father’s guidance, Kraven sets off on a path of vengeance, pushing him to become the best and most feared hunter in the world. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe, it is on at cinemas, 4DX and IMAX.
Creating a wish list of binge-worthy entertainment is easy with Showmax’s award-winning series and movies you can sink your teeth into this December. With titles such as Fargo, House of the Dragon seasons one and two, Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Last of Us, plus much more, the only problem is where to start.
From the artist who brought us hit singles including Let Me Entertain You and Angels comes the epic musical biopic Better Man. On at cinemas from January, the film is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. It is directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman, Pink: All I know So Far) and released in time for Williams’ live tour in South Africa in January 2025. Look out for the interview with Williams in this week’s episode.
SPOTLIGHT | Get up close and personal with Robbie Williams
A doccie and interview with the pop superstar, Showmax festive fare and Marvel magic on the big screen
