Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he'll be giving away tickets for the concerts of South African musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona and American artist Chris Brown this month.
Brown, who arrived in South Africa on Wednesday, will be performing at FNB Stadium in Joburg on Saturday and Sunday, while Makhadzi's One Woman Show will be in Limpopo at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 21.
Taking to X, McKenzie said he'll be giving away tickets on social media.
"'Ke Dezemba' is opening tomorrow. I will be giving away tickets here on social media to Makhadzi and Chris Brown shows to people who cannot afford them. This is not government money. Let’s have fun and support these superstars,” he said.
'Not government money': McKenzie to give away Chris Brown and Makhadzi concert tickets
Tickets for Chris Brown's show quickly sold out, prompting organisers to introduce a second date, while Makhadzi previously expressed her frustration about struggling to sell tickets
Responding to her complaint, McKenzie promised to buy 200 tickets for those who may want to attend.
“South Africa is a movie, so I must take 10 years to sell out Peter Mokaba Stadium tickets,” the singer wrote on X.
Tickets for Brown's concert range from R515 to R5,745, while Makhadzi's tickets sell from R150.
Despite Brown's concert being surrounded by controversy, with some organisations calling for it to be cancelled due to Brown's violent past, McKenzie previously encouraged South Africans to attend his concert.
“South Africans love dancing. Chris Brown’s concert was sold out in two hours. Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further, go to the Chris Brown concert.”
