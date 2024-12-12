It hasn't been an easy journey, though. In November 2021, Lasizwe, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, revealed that he had checked himself into a mental health wellness facility to manage his depression and anxiety.
Don't give up: Lasizwe Dambuza as he hits 1-million YouTube subscribers
He will check into a mental wellness centre to celebrate his milestone
Seven years since joining YouTube, Lasizwe Dambuza has become the first black man under 30 in South Africa to reach a million subscribers.
The reality TV star and social media sensation was beaming with pride when announcing the news with his followers on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the love and support over the years.
“Thank you everyone who subscribed to my channel and supported me from now and seven years ago!” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said the achievement was testament to his dedication, consistency and passion for creating content that resonates with his audience.
“When I started, the platform was just music videos and a platform that was very foreign, only popular overseas. We'd see people overseas doing videos, and I took a chance on a platform that was not yet explored, uncharted territory. Showing people that you can make a living on the platform and you can showcase your talents,” he said.
“This milestone signifies never giving up, no matter what happens. Just don't give up. Consistency, patience and allowing yourself to fail, allowing yourself to go through the frustrations because there are so many lessons from failing that you cannot put a price tag on.”
It hasn't been an easy journey, though. In November 2021, Lasizwe, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, revealed that he had checked himself into a mental health wellness facility to manage his depression and anxiety.
“It's been a long, rollercoaster journey filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations, failing, trying again, and doing something different. We're here now, 1-million subscribers later, and it feels unreal. I'm emotional and speechless. I'm filled with so much gratitude.”
Now, as Lasizwe celebrates this milestone, he is taking time to focus on his mental health.
“I'm checking myself into a mental wellness centre I'm going on a mental wellness retreat because I suffer from depression and anxiety. This is very overwhelming for me, and I want to be present. I want to be surrounded by doctors, psychologists, peace and nature to help me process this milestone.”
