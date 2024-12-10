As the world continues to embrace and enjoy travelling, 2025 beckons to redefine your travel goals.
Whether discovering new destinations, creating meaningful connections or stepping lighter on the planet, these travel trends are designed to inspire a purposeful and unforgettable exploration.
Here's a quick dive into some resolutions that should feature in your travel journal in the new year.
Top travel trends to consider before going on holiday
Avoid hectic itineraries that make trips more stressful than they should be
MEANINGFUL AND AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES
Authentic travel is all about being mindful during the journey, stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing experiences that bring genuine joy. This could be through learning patience while partaking in traditional crafts or cultivating cultural sensitivity by listening to a community’s stories. By staying present in each moment you'll find a renewed sense of purpose and awareness.
EMBRACE RESPONSIBLE TRAVEL
While many jet off to countries far away from home during the festive season, it's important to be aware of environmental needs on a global scale. By reducing your carbon footprint you play a part in preserving the planet, respecting local environments and empowering communities. By travelling responsibly, you can help combat issues which put undue strain on popular destinations and support efforts to preserve local heritage.
THE JOY OF SLOWER AND LONGER
The rise of remote work and digital nomad visas have opened the door to extended travel, transforming how we experience the world. In 2025, resolve to slow down and savour your destinations. Instead of cramming a whirlwind itinerary into a week, spend a slow month in a place you’ve always dreamed about. Countries such as Mauritius and Portugal, which offer digital nomad visas, make it easy to combine work and leisure. Staying longer allows you to give your body the rest it deserves and gives you time to go beyond surface level sightseeing.
