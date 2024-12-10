In a statement Sello revealed he was taking legal action against those responsible for spreading the defamatory statements about him.
Sello Maake kaNcube set to take legal action after estranged wife claims he ‘exposed’ her to HIV
Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has broken his silence after allegations made by his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, that he "exposed" her to HIV.
Pearl told Sunday World she decided to speak up about the matter after the veteran actor told the Sunday Times how he found out he had the virus.
“Three months after breaking up with the father of my kid, I went to test because I did not want to find myself carrying a child of my ex or jumping into another relationship without knowing my HIV status. My pregnancy and HIV results came out negative. So when he told me he too was negative, I naively believed him,” she told the publication.
In a statement Sello revealed he was taking legal action against those responsible for spreading the defamatory statements about him.
Read the statement below:
African families are an institution. Those institutions are led. I, as the head of the family, want to assure all African families that I will not abandon the institution as a responsible father.
Besides what is said about my family by a discredited, backwards and colonised media house whose intention is to destroy African families, I will stand by the African family unit.
December being a family month, I want to encourage and support family units that they should not be discouraged and humiliated by those who are paid and motivated to destroy African family units.
I am aware of the defamatory statements made about me and I am proceeding with legal action in this regard. This is to protect the African family unit.
