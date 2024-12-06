Pick the perfect outfit
Turn your summer fling into a Dezemba forever bae with these 5 tips
Fewer tears and more second dates this festive season
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
While summer brings with it plenty of opportunities to party and meet new people, it often comes with the caveat of not starting new relationships. Many might tread the dating scene with a lot more caution than needed, but there are ways to snag that second date.
One of the best ways to do this is with fragrance and sartorial choices, something Shakil Ahmad, brand manager of Gold Series, believes plays a role in making long-lasting impressions. Here are his tips on how to find the best ways to be unforgettable for your next big summer date:
Pick the perfect outfit
Your clothes say a lot about you. Choose something that feels comfortable and fits the occasion. A nice shirt and clean pants are always a good choice. When you feel comfortable in your clothes, you can focus on enjoying the night instead of adjusting your outfit.
Thoughtful gifts go a long way
A small, thoughtful gift can make a big impact, even if it is something simple. For example, a bunch of flowers isn’t only a nice gesture, it’s a meaningful one. It shows you’ve taken the time to think about your date and put in the effort to make them feel appreciated from the start.
Set the mood with fragrance
It’s the little things that make a difference, and fragrance is one of them. Before heading out, take a moment to apply a scent that reflects your personality.
A memorable dinner
Whether it's a fancy spot or a local favourite, choosing the right venue adds a thoughtful touch to your evening. It’s all about creating a relaxed atmosphere where you can enjoy each other’s company.
End with confidence
As the evening winds down, make sure to end it on a high note. Compliment your date, be engaged in the conversation and stay confident. When you carry yourself with assurance, it leaves a positive, lasting impression that they will be remembered long after the night is over.
