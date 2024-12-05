“Two surgeries in four days and I couldn’t be more grateful. My first surgery was more of a rushed surprise but this one has been something I’ve wanted for quite some time. Before I moved to Stellies, and walked away from a life and world I worked so hard to be part of I had been wrestling with feelings of inauthenticity and severe depression.
“Now that I have spent time in a slower more gentle life I have started to step away from what I always valued as important: physical beauty, societal relevance, designer clothes, etc. There is a lot to unpack here, maybe one day I’ll go into it more.
“Slowly I am coming back to my natural self. Becoming a sovereign being in a way — stepping out of the ‘matrix’, not ruled by economic opportunities, popularity or other people’s opinions.”
Lalla Hirayama gives health update after two surgeries
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Lalla Hirayama
Lalla Hirayama has given her fans a health update after undergoing two surgeries in four days.
The media personality recently shed light on the importance of cervical health and regular pap smears after a medical examination resulted in her being diagnosed with grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN3).
In a recent heartfelt post, Lalla shared her thoughts on her experiences, revealing that she's been on a path of introspection and self-reflection.
Lalla candidly shared that before her move to Stellenbosch she was struggling with feelings of “inauthenticity and severe depression”, which led her to re-evaluate her values and priorities.
“Two surgeries in four days and I couldn’t be more grateful. My first surgery was more of a rushed surprise but this one has been something I’ve wanted for quite some time. Before I moved to Stellies, and walked away from a life and world I worked so hard to be part of I had been wrestling with feelings of inauthenticity and severe depression.
“Now that I have spent time in a slower more gentle life I have started to step away from what I always valued as important: physical beauty, societal relevance, designer clothes, etc. There is a lot to unpack here, maybe one day I’ll go into it more.
“Slowly I am coming back to my natural self. Becoming a sovereign being in a way — stepping out of the ‘matrix’, not ruled by economic opportunities, popularity or other people’s opinions.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle