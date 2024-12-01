Kwaito legend Victor Bogopane, popularly known as Doc Shebeleza, is fighting for his life in hospital.
The family of the 51-year-old musician confirmed in a statement he had been hospitalised and asked South Africans to pray for him.
“Mzansi, please put our kwaito legend, businessman, Amaha chairperson in your good blessed prayers, who continues to assist the poorest of the poorest in our beautiful country,” family spokesperson Shakes Mavundla said.
According to Mavundla, the artist is now in ICU at a Johannesburg private hospital and will undergo an operation on Monday. He said Doc Shebeleza’s ill health took everyone by surprise as he was fine and was busy with preparations for an event he was to host.
“I’m shocked, as he was looking happy and healthy and preparing for the Aboguluvala event in Soweto but we are hopeful he will make it after the operation Doc Shebeleza.”
This is a second health scare for Doc Shebeleza. In June, the legendary artist was reported to have been hospitalised after a health scare.
Shebeleza rose to prominence with his debut album, S’Kumfete*, released on cassette in 1996. The album produced several hit tracks, including Kum’nandi, Ebumnandini, and Ghetsa Ghetsa.
During the 1990s, he founded the all-male group Amaskumfete, known for hits like Tsipa Tsipa.
Doc Shebeleza’s music has resonated deeply with fans, weaving personal experiences, relationships, struggles and joy into his lyrics, creating a powerful connection with listeners.
His influence on the kwaito genre has been profound, inspiring artists such as Mandoza, Brown Dash and many others.
Doc Shebeleza has devoted himself to philanthropy through his organisation, Amaha, working to uplift his fellow artists.
His enduring legacy was underscored by the 2014 hit song Doc Shebeleza by Cassper Nyovest. The track became a chart-topping success and served as a testament to Shebeleza’s influence across generations.
Doc Shebeleza's family asks for prayers after his hospitalisation
