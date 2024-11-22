Get your healthy on with our scrumptious granola recipe

It’s best to play to your strengths in these times. I know how to cook, and cooking for my people is a love language I’m adding to the established list of five. I’ve been increasingly interested in post-partum food. My go-to has always been to do a roasted butternut, sweet potato and roast chicken for the fresh families, but I’ve been reading about post-partum in south Asian culture and how they treat the new mother and support her body with meals during the fourth trimester.
Granola is a food that’s often not available to me as I have a coconut allergy. Most granolas have so many forms of sugar in them that it’s no longer viable as a healthy start to the day.
This granola is delicious, decadent and wonderful to make. I made it on a slow Sunday, barefoot in my kitchen, doors open, music playing, while I prepped fennel-laden food for my lactating friend. Matrescence is such a wonderful gift to bear witness to and commune with. The granola makes such a glorious treat for friends nursing or not.
It is coated in peanut butter which is such a departure from the norm, but I do love the opportunity to add more protein into a meal or a snack.
Ingredients: Grounding Granola
- 2 x cups of rolled oats
- ½ cup chopped nuts of your choice
- ¼ cup black sesame seeds
- ½ cup salted butter
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- ¼ cup raw cocoa
- ¾ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- pinch of ground nutmeg
- crushed cardamom pod
- 2 x tablespoons of raw honey
Method:
- Pre heat the oven to 155ºC.
- Grease a flat oven dish or two trays, depending how much you’re making.
- Melt the butter over low heat until liquid.
- Ensure all other ingredients are at room temperature.
- In a large bowl, mix the oats, peanut butter, raw cocoa, seeds, spices, honey, nuts and butter together until well combined.
- Spread this onto your greased tray.
- Place in the oven for one hour, stirring every 10 minutes, so it does not burn. Keep an eye on it. Stay close to the kitchen.
- After an hour check if it is golden brown in colour and is a little crisp (it may not dry out completely because of the wet ingredients).
- Remove from the oven and place the tray on a surface to cool down.
- Enjoy as a crispy snack or enjoy with plain yoghurt and berries.
High five yourself for this accomplishment. There is something so deeply gratifying about knowing you can make granola. It is a wonderfully cathartic experience, and makes you feel a bit like a domestic goddess.
Image: 123rf.com
There are few things I enjoy more than food and spending my time around the wonderful children in my life. A close friend recently had a baby and it has been the highlight of my past two months.
The thing is, those little beings may be small, but they require a lot. Taking care of new moms and families is a lost care and healing modality in our lives. It reminded me of how much we’ve lost community.
It has been a while since my closest people had babies. My nephews are tall teens, my other good friends’ wonderful twin girls are in the double-digit ages and I live in denial and sadness over the new mama new baby stage. The early weeks, fuzzy times of milk-stained tops, messy hair and no notion of time as we believe it to be. The beauty of that newborn baby bubble. Support is the thing that holds up the bubble and it is a wonderfully fulfilling time for so many of us to be allowed into the inner sanctum. The cardinal calling card, though, is bring food, please.
I have long been interested in how much food nourishes our bodies, while healing and comforting; and what different foods do to the body. We have tested it firmly with my new mama friend: No garlic in meals if you’re breastfeeding. The rules have been explosive and unpleasant. The old wives were correct on this one. I guess they tested it too.
High five yourself for this accomplishment. There is something so deeply gratifying about knowing you can make granola. It is a wonderfully cathartic experience, and makes you feel a bit like a domestic goddess.
