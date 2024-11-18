Media personality and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni pleaded with his fans to give him and his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, at least five to 10 years before expecting them to have children, as they celebrated 39 months of marriage on Monday.
“Top of the list of things I need to do again is marrying Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. She deserves another celebration of my dedication and love for her. My dear wife and future mother of our amazing and talented children (give us 5-10 years, please! We are still enjoying our two-man family), happy 39 months married,” he said in an Instagram post.
The couple, known for sharing their love story and travels on social media, have been enjoying their time together, exploring the world and celebrating monthly “monthversaries”. In August, they marked their third wedding anniversary, which they celebrated in Greece.
Earlier this year, Laurie-Mthombeni addressed rumours about her being pregnant due to weight gain, putting speculation to rest.
“Leave my womb alone. Leave other women's wombs alone,” she said in an Instagram video.
“Whether I am or not, and just to be clear I am not, I feel you guys want to be seen. This culture of wanting to be seen and wanting to out and be first, you guys need to stop it. When women are ready to tell you whether they want to procreate or whether they are pregnant or whether they will be expecting they will do so in their time.
“Leave women alone. Leave me alone and stop bullying me. I've gained weight because I'm happy and I have money. That's fine, stop this nonsense.”
TshisaLIVE
'Give us 5-10 years': Musa Mthombeni on having children with Liesl
Journalist
Image: drmusamthombeni/ Instagram
