Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is planning to establish a music college.
The artist, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, intimated the project was close to his heart at a media briefing at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday before heading to his Black Coffee Foundation's “Honest Conversation” event.
The event was attended by the likes of DJ Fresh, DJ Boonu, DJ Ntukza, Cyan Boujee, TK Nciza, Demor Sikhosana and DJ Sbu.
Panellists included Unathi Nkayi, Lebogang Mpye, J'Something, Slikour and David Feinberg.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Ngangelizwe-born DJ said people in the entertainment industry would be sharing ideas and motivating each other.
“I am about to do a project that is close to my heart, which is a music college. We have started having meetings about that. We are going to start doing fundraising internationally in the places where I mostly perform. We are going to try to raise funds so that I can build the college,” he said.
Maphumulo rejected the idea of doing another 60-hour set which he did a decade ago at Maponya Mall in Soweto. “I'll never do that again, it was draining — now I can do eight hours or 12 hours maybe. Just like Shana (music group), I feel all of us are doing great in our respective careers ... Now I'm all about creating milestones”, he said.
He also spoke about the importance of mental health and how he hopes the government could play a role in ensuring that mental health issues are addressed.
Maphumulo said therapy had played an important role in his life.
“It has really helped not to respond emotionally. I am able to navigate things better,” he said.
He encouraged everyone to look after their mental health.
“If one feels the need to seek help and someone to talk to, they should make means to make it happen because it is a rewarding thing. It helps you focus. It helps you to have goals and plan your life,” Maphumulo said.
WATCH | Black Coffee planning to establish a music college through his foundation
Entertainment reporter
