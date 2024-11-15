Tamryn Green reveals baby’s gender in adorable baby shower post

Former Miss South Africa Tamryn Green has shared exciting news about her baby's gender - it's a girl.
Tamryn took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo from her baby shower.
In the picture, she's seen holding a tiny pink dress which looks similar to hers.
The adorable image showcases her joy and anticipation as she prepares to welcome her little princess.
"Just had to share. Our very first matching outfit. What are the chances," she captioned the post, hinting at the baby's gender.
Image: Instagram/Tamaryn Green via Christine Wedding Photographer
In August, Tamryn and her husband Zesimdumise 'Ze' Nxumalo announced they were expecting their first child together.
On Instagram the couple shared pictures of the sonogram in a video.
"Couldn’t have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we’ve been given," she captioned the post.
