Da L.E.S's mobility affected after stroke
Months after revealing he had suffered a stroke, rapper Da L.E.S has been spotted in a wheelchair, sparking an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities.
Images shared by his barber Amukelani Chauke showed Da L.E.S smiling and looking determined despite his challenges.
The barber penned well wishes to the star after giving him a fresh cut.
“Everything is going to be all right,” he captioned the post.
LISTEN | From Sello Maake kaNcube's 'hellish' marriage to Da L.E.S's health update — top stories of the week
Journalist
Image: X
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops on a daily basis, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.
Join the discussion:
Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
Da L.E.S's mobility affected after stroke
Months after revealing he had suffered a stroke, rapper Da L.E.S has been spotted in a wheelchair, sparking an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities.
Images shared by his barber Amukelani Chauke showed Da L.E.S smiling and looking determined despite his challenges.
The barber penned well wishes to the star after giving him a fresh cut.
“Everything is going to be all right,” he captioned the post.
Sello Maake kaNcube & Pearl are headed for divorce
Publicist Pearl Mbewe's marriage with veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube is on the rocks.
Pearl was served with a protection order by her estranged husband on Saturday morning but refused to sign it.
The pair have been living separately since last July after Sello made her leave his home in Dube, Soweto, until he finished paying off her lobola, and move into their house in Blue Valley, Centurion.
Zahara's first heavenly birthday celebrated
Close friends and family of Zahara gathered to celebrate her heavenly birthday.
The occasion, which was filled with tears, laughter and memories of the talented musician, began with a visit to Zahara's grave at Phumlani Cemetery in East London where her loved ones laid fresh flowers and paid their respects.
After the emotional visit, the group headed home to celebrate Zahara's life with a traditional braai where they played her music.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle