Miss Universe judge Margaret Gardiner, who was South Africa's first Miss Universe, has shown support for Miss SA Mia le Roux after her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant.
TimesLIVE reported Le Roux withdrew from the pageant on Friday, two days before the crowning ceremony, due to health concerns.
“Many of your followers and South Africans would say they were disappointed not to see you on the stage, but what they mean is that they were invested in seeing you shine like we knew you would,” Gardiner said.
“Our main concern is that you heal quickly and know that destiny is waiting to take you in its wings to carry you to greater heights. We will be supporting you every step of the way. Feel better soon, our first concern is that you're well. We send love, we are proud.”
Gardiner, who will be on the judging panel for this year's Miss Universe, attended the Miss SA pageant in August and witnessed the crowning of Le Roux.
Miss SA runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna also sent her well wishes.
“Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery. You carry our South African flag with such pride and grace, inspiring all of us with your fierce spirit and kindness. Always by your side,” Maduna said.
The Miss SA organisation said hearing-impaired Le Roux had been struggling over the past few days with severe vertigo due to her condition, which led to her withdrawal.
“Preparing for this moment for months and not being able to fully live it is devastating for any contestant,” the organisation said, asking for her to be shown kindness.
“Her health and wellbeing are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps towards recovery.”
TimesLIVE
'Our first concern is that you're well': Miss Universe judge Gardiner wishes Mia well after her withdrawal
Journalist
Image: margaret_gardiner/ Instagram
Miss Universe judge Margaret Gardiner, who was South Africa's first Miss Universe, has shown support for Miss SA Mia le Roux after her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant.
TimesLIVE reported Le Roux withdrew from the pageant on Friday, two days before the crowning ceremony, due to health concerns.
“Many of your followers and South Africans would say they were disappointed not to see you on the stage, but what they mean is that they were invested in seeing you shine like we knew you would,” Gardiner said.
“Our main concern is that you heal quickly and know that destiny is waiting to take you in its wings to carry you to greater heights. We will be supporting you every step of the way. Feel better soon, our first concern is that you're well. We send love, we are proud.”
Gardiner, who will be on the judging panel for this year's Miss Universe, attended the Miss SA pageant in August and witnessed the crowning of Le Roux.
Miss SA runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna also sent her well wishes.
“Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery. You carry our South African flag with such pride and grace, inspiring all of us with your fierce spirit and kindness. Always by your side,” Maduna said.
The Miss SA organisation said hearing-impaired Le Roux had been struggling over the past few days with severe vertigo due to her condition, which led to her withdrawal.
“Preparing for this moment for months and not being able to fully live it is devastating for any contestant,” the organisation said, asking for her to be shown kindness.
“Her health and wellbeing are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps towards recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle