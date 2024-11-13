In a recent interview on Ukhozi, Kelly said she underwent rigorous training and initiation to become a traditional healer.
Videos and images of her in traditional attire have been circulating on social media, sparking conversation.
Kelly Khumalo now a 'certified healer' after accepting her calling
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Kelly Khumalo has taken a significant step in her spiritual journey.
The singer recently announced that she accepted her ancestral calling and had graduated as an inyanga.
“wu Hlanga lomhlabathi Slwane saMandla, wabizwa wasabela [you were called and you answered], now you are a certified healer,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
In a recent interview on Ukhozi, Kelly said she underwent rigorous training and initiation to become a traditional healer.
“I could've lost my life due to a lot of things, God saved me. So I have so much to be grateful for,” she said.
“After 15 years of searching and trying to figure out who I am, today I’m finally graduating and am a certified inyanga.
“It's a universal gift, hence it took this long for me to figure it out and make sense of it. I was trained in many places, including in water, nature, by prayer and through my roots, because it’s important to know where I come from to know where I’m going.”
Videos and images of her in traditional attire have been circulating on social media, sparking conversation.
