Da L.E.S, has broken his silence after suffering a severe stroke on July 26, expressing gratitude and optimism as he navigates the road to recovery.
According to a statement released by his team, the rapper is undergoing rehabilitation and taking things slow, with the love and support of his family
“He expresses deep gratitude for being alive, saying it's truly a miracle, and thanks God for his strength. “I owe it all to God,” read the statement.
“Da L.E.S is incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from his fans, friends, and everyone who's reached out.”
“He will continue to update everyone on his healing process and appreciates all the continued encouragement. Healing takes time, but he's staying positive and focused on a full recovery.”
‘I owe it all to God’ — Da L.E.S’ road to recovery after stroke
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Da L.E.S, has broken his silence after suffering a severe stroke on July 26, expressing gratitude and optimism as he navigates the road to recovery.
According to a statement released by his team, the rapper is undergoing rehabilitation and taking things slow, with the love and support of his family
“He expresses deep gratitude for being alive, saying it's truly a miracle, and thanks God for his strength. “I owe it all to God,” read the statement.
“Da L.E.S is incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from his fans, friends, and everyone who's reached out.”
“He will continue to update everyone on his healing process and appreciates all the continued encouragement. Healing takes time, but he's staying positive and focused on a full recovery.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle