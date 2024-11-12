'An honest conversation with Black Coffee' music conference and exhibition set for Joburg

The Black Coffee Foundation and Music Arena have announced “An honest conversation with Black Coffee” music conference and exhibition set to take place on November 15 at Empire Venue in Parktown. The event is being presented in partnership with Music Arena, a division of Arena Holdings.
The focus is to highlight emerging innovations and disseminate critical industry insights and expertise, providing an ideal platform for companies to engage with creatives, cultural influencers and influential decision-makers, including the minister of sport, art and culture Gayton McKenzie. Conference attendees will include Oskido, Sjava, Vinny da Vinci, Major League, Slikour, DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi.
Key stakeholders from the music industry, including leading record labels, digital service providers and royalty collection agencies, will participate.
The Black Coffee Foundation contributes towards nation-building and the rehabilitation of South Africa by raising funds through donations from the private sector, government institutions and foreign investors.
The foundation is committed to helping and uplifting destitute South Africans by analysing their needs and providing for those in a sustainable manner that promotes education, independence and social integration.
While the exhibition will serve as a music showcase, the conference is designed to foster insightful discussions and facilitate meaningful connections within the music industry. DJ Black Coffee will deliver the main address, “Adapting to the ever-changing music business landscape”. The conference will be MC’d by Greg Maloka and will include:
- panel discussion: The importance of understanding the business of music
- workshop: Future skills trends for the music industry
- panel discussion: Are digital streaming services doing enough for our artists?
- panel discussion: Diverse revenue opportunities for artists
- panel discussion: Financial planning and sustainability for artists
- workshop: Music is the driver of the nation’s identity
- panel discussion: Accessing sponsorship, funding and crowdfunding for artists
Exhibitors will have an opportunity to present their products and services to an audience of industry leaders, artists and creatives. They will also have networking opportunities that can enhance their brand's visibility in the African and global music industry. To participate as an exhibitor, contact Dimakatso at dimakatso@blackcoffee.
'An honest conversation with Black Coffee' music conference and exhibition set for Joburg
