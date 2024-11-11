Leisure

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 11 November 2024

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they pitch the Toyota C-HR against the Haval Jolion. They also advise a viewer who is in search of a bakkie under R400,000 and discuss whether it is worth keeping a nine-year-old Ford Kuga.

