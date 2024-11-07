Cape Town came alive for the 2024 leg of The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony where the five winners were announced. The winners were selected from 15 Earthshot Prize finalists from across the globe. They each won £1m (about R22.7m) to help speed their solutions to scale.
The organisers say the Earthshot Prize searches the globe for game-changing innovations that repair our planet, awarding the five best solutions each year with £1m to scale their work.
Called on to make considered fashion choices, here's what some of the guests wore.
IN PICS | Top looks from the Earthshot Prize's green carpet
From Bonang Matheba to Heidi Klum, the biggest names in fashion and sustainability showed up in some of their most stunning outfits
Image: Esa Alexander
GREEN QUEENS AND KINGS
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images)
Image: @Geordin.Hill.Lewis/INSTAGRAM
A favoured colour for the night was green with attendees arriving in various shades. While Cape Town mayor Georgin Hill-Lewis and his wife Carla sported a co-ordinated emerald bow tie and clutch, a standout was definitely local actor and activist Nomzamo Mbatha who opted for a neon shade for her Christie Brown. The dress was a feat of labour that resulted in the solar citrine shade capturing the DNA of colours in a sustainable approach that saves on water and without any toxic chemicals.
VINTAGE
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images
Image: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram
Another challenge given to stars was to rewear old items from their closets. Heidi Klum turned to long time collaborator in the late Halston brand while activist and son of Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin, opted for a tux he wore when filming in South Africa.
MEN'S WEAR
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images
When it came to some of the standout men's wear, star musician and dancer Diamond Platinumz may have opted for risqué options but stunned in cowboy boots. Billy Porter's eye-catching looks were in full display with a co-ord set with black and white print and tailored bootleg trousers. Dignitaries like Western Cape premier Alan Winde were among those who had a little fun with their styling featuring contrasting happy socks to bring a little humour to the green carpet.
