Jonathan Butler, the renowned South African musician, recently spent quality time in South Africa with his wife Nadira.
The American-based singer, who was born in Cape Town, has a deep love for his homeland and enjoys sharing its beauty and culture with others.
He has been leading annual safaris in South Africa, showcasing the country's stunning landscapes, wildlife, and rich heritage.
“We always have the greatest time in South Africa. Safari is very special, sharing with all our friends and new friends. Best thing is travelling with your best friend,” he captioned the post from their recent trip.
Butler's love for South Africa is evident in his music, which often reflects his roots and cultural heritage. His latest album Ubuntu, released in 2023, is a testament to this, featuring songs that celebrate the philosophy of interconnectedness and unity that defines South African culture
SNAPS | Jonathan Butler returns to his roots on SA safari adventure with wife
Image: Instagram/Jonathan Butler
