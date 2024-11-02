Music producer Prince Kaybee shook things up with his comment about the late superstar Brenda Fassie, again saying she was an “average” lyricist.
Brenda was widely considered one of the best musicians produced by the country and respected for her exceptional vocal talent and stage presence. Her work sold like fat cakes. Ma Brrr was affectionately known as the “Queen of African Pop” and “The Madonna of the Townships”.
Here are some of the responses to DJ Prince Kaybee's comments on social media:
Prince Kaybee rattles the cage by shading Brenda Fassie ... again
Image: Elizabeth Sejake
Music producer Prince Kaybee shook things up with his comment about the late superstar Brenda Fassie, again saying she was an “average” lyricist.
Brenda was widely considered one of the best musicians produced by the country and respected for her exceptional vocal talent and stage presence. Her work sold like fat cakes. Ma Brrr was affectionately known as the “Queen of African Pop” and “The Madonna of the Townships”.
Here are some of the responses to DJ Prince Kaybee's comments on social media:
Some of Prince Kaybee's popular songs include Fetch Your Life, Banomoya, Gugulethu and Club Controller. In 2018 and 2020 he won the Male Artist of the Year award at the South African Awards (Samas).
Last year Prince Kaybee criticised Brenda's writing skills on her 1983 debut single Weekend Special which gained her fame, saying she could have produced better lyrics.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Events
Leisure