Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife of former Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has taken to social media to express her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support after the announcement of their divorce.
In a heartfelt post, Rachel shared her appreciation for the kindness and love she's received, admitting it's been a challenging time.
“This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I'm so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion.”
In a joint statement, Siya and Rachel revealed they had called it quits, acknowledging the challenges they've faced.
“We've grown apart, and our journey has taken us in different directions ... We'll always cherish the memories and lessons shared.”
The Kolisis, who have been together for more than a decade, have been a symbol of love, strength and unity in the public eye.
‘Fully committed to my healing journey’ — Rachel on her divorce from Siya Kolisi
Journalist
Image: Instagram
