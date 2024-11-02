Good news on the dams front

Great dam-filling rain over the Langkloof (our main catchment area) this week, with all the rivers feeding the Bay’s main supply dams having broken their banks.
The Kouga and Churchill dams are both overflowing and will be doing so for some time to come.
While the Churchill overflows, it is feeding the Impofu, which is not the case with the Kouga, whose overflow unfortunately goes to the sea.
Gamtoos fishermen will be happy, with the mouth being kept open with that extra flow.
The drought is officially over by any standard and measure, and now we just need the politicians, and most especially the speaker of the metro, to explain why we are still being punished with drought tariffs and restrictions.
Despite the armchair climate experts telling us this rain is because of climate change, I beg to differ, as this was the type of weather I grew up with when the city was still called Port Elizabeth, and I could still walk 5km without breaking a sweat.
I would say it is more a sign of returning to a normal rainfall pattern, but I could be wrong.
Long-time residents and the dams will agree that the recent absence of these events on a regular basis, especially over our catchment (the Langkloof) is the reason for the recent drought.
We cannot blame people for thinking it is climate change-related, as they have been bombarded with headlines professing: “Climate change: UN report says planet to warm by 3.1°C without greater action”.
The prediction is that at current greenhouse gas emission trends, we could see a temperature rise of 3.1°C by the turn of the century (2100), resulting in catastrophic climate consequences.
The shift to renewable energy resources is more critical now than ever before to combat this happening.
This also implies that water could become a scarce resource because of these erratic weather patterns.
When I started at the SA Weather Service (SAWS) in 1982, the average annual rainfall for the Bay was 636mm, according to the 30-year climate norm.
The 2020 climate norm (1991 to 2020) sets it at 591.5mm.
One might say that this is understandable as it includes the end of the 1980/90 drought and a major part of our present drought.
The following statistics are a bit scary as far as our rainfall is concerned.
Comparing 30 climate norms from 1904 to 1933 until 1994 to 2023, our annual average rainfall has drastically reduced progressively, as follows:
1904 to 1933 678mm
1934 to 1963 642mm
1964 to 1993 622mm
1994 to 2023 599mm
With extended droughts as a result of climate change this figure could further be reduced.
This will put further pressure on this scarce and limited resource.
Exponential population growth will further increase demand.
Considering this and the fact that the metro is unlikely to reduce tariffs and ease restrictions, it is imperative that we become self-sufficient as far as water is concerned.
Water tanks are the cheapest option of doing this.
We are paying on average between R32.55 (05-0.8kl/d) and R51.95 (0.8-1.0) per kilolitre.
That makes a 2,500l tank filling worth well over R100 a time.
Considering that these tanks cost between R2,000 and R25,00 each, your return on investment will be between one and two years, depending on rainfall.
If you use above one kilolitre per day, the return on investment is sooner.
Besides, your prized petunias and juicy tomatoes out of your vegie garden will always have fresh rainwater and not treated municipal water.
This week in history:
2000 — Tornado reported in New Brighton area later diagnosed as a waternado (tornadic waterspout)
Dam Levels
UP from 75.31% to 77.27%
Weather Safety Tips:
A low-water bridge has cement pillars protruding on the side.
If you cannot see them, do not try to cross on foot or by vehicle. They are there to indicate that it is dangerous to attempt crossing.
Email garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests
HeraldLIVE
Good news on the dams front
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
